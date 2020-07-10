BuckeyeGrove - Former Buckeye Pepper Johnson talks new gig, thoughts on Tunmise Adeleye

Earlier this week, IMG Academy Head Football Coach Bobby Acosta announced via Twitter that the program's newest defensive coordinator will be Thomas "Pepper" Johnson. Ohio State fans were quick to recognize that name as Johnson played for the Buckeyes in the 1980s, and recorded 379 total tackles, which is good for fourth place all-time in the program's rich history. During his junior and senior campaigns, Johnson was elected team captain and won defensive MVP in each of those seasons. Following his collegiate career, Johnson would go on to play 13 seasons in the National Football League. He won a couple of Super Bowls with the New York Giants, returned to Ohio to play for the Cleveland Browns for three seasons, and also played for the Detroit Lions and New York Jets. Johnson's football days weren't over after he retired, however, as he was an assistant coach with the New England Patriots for over a decade starting in 2000. He also had short stints with the Buffalo Bills and Jets as a member of their coaching staffs. Now, after most recently spending time as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL, Johnson is ready to once again return to the sidelines. In part one of his interview with BuckeyeGrove, Johnson opens up about how he got this position with IMG Academy, the mentality he wants to have as a coach and his early thoughts on Ohio State pledge Tunmise Adeleye.

Q: Can you talk to me a little bit about how you ended up being hired as the defensive coordinator at IMG?

Johnson: "Well, Don Zoloty, one of the administrators over there, two years ago, I helped him out training a couple of players. As a matter of fact, Jerome Baker being one of them, a Buckeye, that's now with the Miami Dolphins. He was one of the guys that I trained; I trained a couple of linebackers. Zoloty and I go back to Cleveland, when I played in Cleveland. "So, he called me up and asked me if I could help come train a couple of guys and get them ready for the combine and their Pro Day. I said, 'Yeah.' Then, he heard about me getting fired with the XFL and so, he called me up and asked me would I be interested because he knew that I was living out here in Sarasota. "And plus, again, we got history, so he knew I'd always wanted to coach high school. After I retired, I wanted to go and coach at my old high school. But, I got tricked into coaching up there with the Patriots and winning a Super Bowl my first year, so the rest is history. But, it took me 23 years to get back to my passion and where I really wanted to start. I knew it was a good program and a good situation for me."

Q: That kind of leads into the next question I wanted to ask you. IMG Academy is sort of like a college in a sense that you have athletes from around the country, and even the world, coming to play for the football team and other sports there. How excited are you to coach at this powerhouse program?

Johnson: "I'm telling you, I can't even explain it, how excited I am. Having an opportunity to make a difference in so many kids' lives that has this opportunity. Like I said, I wanted to go back and coach high school, period, and try to get them before their brains get bleached. Tell them the appropriate way how to handle themselves and get after it. "Today's athlete... it's a different beast. The entitlement and stuff — I want to tell some guys that it's get them at a young age and be humble. You get so much recruiting, recruiting, and everybody kissing your hand. And then, when they get into the league, they expect that but, really, you can't give them that. "That's one of the things I liked about working with Belichick. He didn't give them that. I went to a couple of other places and it was kissing hands like you're recruiting them, like you can't move on from this guy. You're getting paid to play. Hopefully, I can humble some of these guys and also keep them with a strong focus."

Q: You know what it takes to win. You've won five Super Bowls combined as a player and coach. Are you hoping to take that Patriot mentality with you to IMG? What is going to be your approach as a coach?

Johnson: "Well, I have to be myself, first. That's one thing I love about Bobby Acosta. He preaches to the coaches to be yourself and do what you have to do. I understand 'The Patriot Way,' but I am not the head coach, so I can't try to apply coach Belichick's message to a system that [Acosta] is running. "I can help, and hopefully those guys do a little research and understand my history with coach Belichick and coach Saban, all these guys I have worked up under and had the pleasure of having those guys either discipline me or having those guys tell me how to get on the right track. That has all been a plus."

Johnson spent 13 years in New England, and was a part of the team's incredible run of three Super Bowl victories in the span of four years. (Associated Press)

Q: One of the players you're going to be coaching up this year is Tunmise Adeleye, who is committed to your alma mater. What do you think about Adeleye based on what you've seen so far?

Johnson: "I think that's a good grab for us. I truly feel he's a good grab for... when I say us, I'm talking about the Buckeyes, and when I say us, I'm saying getting this guy over here [at IMG]. I think he's a very strong athlete and he listens. He listens. He's a strong-minded kid, so I know how to deal with that. But, he listens. "I love when the players want to learn and the players want to listen and the players understand respect. I love that. So, hopefully, there's a carry-over and fall through the season and we can get a lot out of him because I know he's going to be a very productive player. "I've met him. We've done a couple of drills outside. I watched him do a couple of drills outside, so we're good. I feel comfortable with him."

Q: When Ohio State fans think of incoming pass rushers, they're hoping for the next Chase Young, they're hoping for the next Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa. Do you see any similarities between Tunmise and those players? Overall, what impresses you about his skill set in general?

Johnson: "I need to see him in pads. When I see him in pads, I can better answer that question. I've seen a couple of highlights, YouTube highlights or something like that. That doesn't really float my boat, either, because I would rather see a game. I want to see the plays that are not on the highlight film and see how he recovers. "But, like I said, what I feel strong about him is that he's willing to learn. He asked me for my phone number to call me. So, that right there shows me the interest. When the kids want to learn... if you ask anybody, I run my mouth, some people say too much. Some people say Pepper likes to talk, but he has a lot of history, he has a lot of stories to tell. That's all good stories. It's all meaningful. "I wanted to share with him. I told him, I said, 'Hey man, when you get the opportunity to go there, look around. My picture and name is on the wall a few times up there.'"

This was Part One of BuckeyeGrove's interview with Johnson. Stay tuned for Part Two of the conversation on Saturday, in which he discusses his first few days at IMG, thoughts on Ohio State's football program and what he said when asked if he would want to return to Columbus in a role with the Buckeyes. You don't want to miss that response.