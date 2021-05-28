Pantoni discusses the advantages, and pressure, of off-season officials

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Although there is over half a year left until the beginning of the Early Signing Period, a flurry of juniors across the country are set to utilize most, or all, of their official visits next month.

There are prospects who have opted to take their officials in the fall, but the month of June is when the bulk of these trips are taking place. In fact, Ohio State is expected to host 51 official visitors on campus next month, with the possibility of more recruits being added to that number in the near future.

This is a challenging and unprecedented task for the Buckeyes, but one that they are ready for. While speaking with the media today, Ohio State Assistant Athletic Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni said the program is prepared for a tight schedule in the coming weeks.

"The good thing is we're not in season right now," Pantoni said. "So, it's all hands on deck in the building, which it will be. It's just my job and Erin [Dunston's] job just to be as organized as possible for when they get on campus with so many kids, that we have a great plan and envision anything that could possibly go wrong and be prepared for it."

There are some noteworthy 2022 targets that are not expected to take their officials to Ohio State in June. Those prospects include Caden Curry, Derrick Moore, Earnest Greene and Shawn Murphy.

Pantoni did admit that this puts some pressure to not only impress the boatload of official visitors who will be in Columbus next month, but to also then continue any momentum they gain all the way until those players commit.

"It's kind of like we're putting all our chips in right now in the month of June because a lot of these guys, we may never get back before the December signing period," Pantoni said. "So, that's a long time to go and that impression, it may lose a lot of its luster. And a lot of the top guys we're going after right now these next four weeks, they're going to be taking visits every weekend.

"So, we just have to do a great job and then after the visit, we just have to do a great job of staying in touch," Pantoni added. "Hopefully, for some of these kids, I think the attraction of coming unofficially for a game will be there. So, hopefully, we can make that work in a lot of these cases."