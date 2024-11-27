OSU notebook: On Buckeyes blitzing, third downs and Michigan's defense

Ohio State adds its first piece for the 2027 class as in-state wide receiver Jamier Brown commits to the Buckeyes.
Breaking down the biggest recruiting storylines as Ohio State hosts a top-five matchup against Indiana.
Ohio State coasted in a win over Northwestern to set the table for a pair of high-stakes matchups in the Horseshoe.
The Buckeyes must navigate a second season-ending injury along their offensive line.
Ohio State wants the Horseshoe to be a weapon on Saturday against top-five Indiana in a Big Ten eliminator.
Ohio State adds its first piece for the 2027 class as in-state wide receiver Jamier Brown commits to the Buckeyes.
Breaking down the biggest recruiting storylines as Ohio State hosts a top-five matchup against Indiana.
Ohio State coasted in a win over Northwestern to set the table for a pair of high-stakes matchups in the Horseshoe.