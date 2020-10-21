BuckeyeGrove - No longer playing hurt, Munford says ‘you’re gonna see a different Thayer’

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Thayer Munford wasn’t quite himself last season. Sure, the Cincinnati, Ohio, native now entering his third year as a starter at left tackle earned second team All-Big Ten honors for his performance in 2019, but he was far from 100 percent. “Last year everybody knew I couldn’t actually full-out sustain a drive without something hurting,” Munford said Wednesday. Munford was still dealing with the impact of a back injury that began plaguing him as a sophomore in 2018, before it eventually caused him to miss the Rose Bowl, have surgery and sit out for much of the subsequent spring, summer and fall leading into last season.

He might’ve played through the pain, but Munford said he was closer to 70-80 percent of his true form as a junior. Now a senior, and the most experienced starter on the offensive line, Munford is eager to remind people what he’s capable of when fully healthy. “It’s not gonna be perfect all the time, but you’re gonna be a different Thayer,” Munford said. Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa has noticed the difference in Munford ahead of 2020 as well. The fifth-year Buckeye assistant coach said Munford missed nine months of strength and conditioning last year, and it showed on the field. This year though, Studrawa said Munford is in the best shape of his life. “He’s got some more drive, leg power coming off the football. I noticed the other day in the scrimmage he was driving guys down the field and I didn’t see that a lot from him last season,” Studrawa said. “It was spotty, wasn’t consistent.”