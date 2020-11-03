Checking in as the fourth-ranked junior prospect in Georgia, Mykel Williams is one of the more sought-after pass rushers in the 2022 cycle.

Williams is approaching 30 offers, with nearly every program in the SEC having dipped into his recruitment already. One of the many schools that entered the mix for Williams during the spring was Ohio State, which gave him the green light back in May.

During my recent trip to the Peach State, I had a chance to speak with Williams and watch him go through his weekend training regimen. BuckeyeGrove caught up with Williams to discuss how communication with the coaches has been like, interest in the Buckeyes and much more.

"It's been good," Williams said. "We talk every week; really every couple of days. I talk to coach Johnson and coach [Nick] Sebastian. Coach Day a lot, too. I talk to those three the most."