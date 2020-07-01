 BuckeyeGrove - Okudah, Bell land on All-Decade second team
Okudah, Bell land on All-Decade second team

Okudah was the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Okudah was the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Two more Buckeyes turned up on the Big Ten All-Decade second team Wednesday, as former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and safety Vonn Bell were each honored by the conference.

Okudah was a unanimous All-American and a Thorpe Award finalist in 2019, a season in which he led the Buckeyes with three interceptions despite the fact that many opposing offenses tried to avoid targeting the former five-star recruit out of Texas as much as possible.

His stout 2019 season for a Buckeye secondary that led the nation in pass defense propelled Okudah to the No. 3 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft.

Bell became a full-time starter for the Buckeyes during their national championship campaign in 2014 as a sophomore, a season in which was second on the team with 91 total tackles and led the conference with six interceptions.

The following year, Bell was an All-American and first-team All-Big Ten performer before being selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

The Big Ten announced both its tight end and defensive end selections for its All-Decade distinction Wednesday, but Ohio State safety Malik Hooker was the lone Buckeye to land on the first team in either group.

The conference will continue to unveil its All-Decade team Thursday with wide receivers and defensive linemen.

