BuckeyeGrove - Okudah, Bell land on All-Decade second team

Okudah, Bell land on All-Decade second team
Two more Buckeyes turned up on the Big Ten All-Decade second team Wednesday, as former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and safety Vonn Bell were each honored by the conference.
Okudah was a unanimous All-American and a Thorpe Award finalist in 2019, a season in which he led the Buckeyes with three interceptions despite the fact that many opposing offenses tried to avoid targeting the former five-star recruit out of Texas as much as possible.
His stout 2019 season for a Buckeye secondary that led the nation in pass defense propelled Okudah to the No. 3 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft.
This won't surprise you:@OhioStateFB great @jeffokudah was just named to the #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team. 👏— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) July 1, 2020
More ➡️ https://t.co/6JM815E36S pic.twitter.com/lyJS2jDznk
Bell became a full-time starter for the Buckeyes during their national championship campaign in 2014 as a sophomore, a season in which was second on the team with 91 total tackles and led the conference with six interceptions.
The following year, Bell was an All-American and first-team All-Big Ten performer before being selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
🔔 We have an announcement. 🔔— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) July 1, 2020
Former @OhioStateFB S @Vonn Bell has made the #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team.
More ➡️ https://t.co/6JM815E36S pic.twitter.com/aO1jVZxM7s
The Big Ten announced both its tight end and defensive end selections for its All-Decade distinction Wednesday, but Ohio State safety Malik Hooker was the lone Buckeye to land on the first team in either group.
The conference will continue to unveil its All-Decade team Thursday with wide receivers and defensive linemen.