BuckeyeGrove - Okudah, Bell land on All-Decade second team

Two more Buckeyes turned up on the Big Ten All-Decade second team Wednesday, as former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and safety Vonn Bell were each honored by the conference.

Okudah was a unanimous All-American and a Thorpe Award finalist in 2019, a season in which he led the Buckeyes with three interceptions despite the fact that many opposing offenses tried to avoid targeting the former five-star recruit out of Texas as much as possible.

His stout 2019 season for a Buckeye secondary that led the nation in pass defense propelled Okudah to the No. 3 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft.