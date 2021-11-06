Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson unavailable against Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud will be without his favorite target Saturday afternoon against Nebraska.

Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson was one of 13 players listed as unavailable for the Buckeyes against the Cornhuskers.

Wilson leads the team in receptions (43) and receiving yards (687), bringing in six touchdowns in eight games this season, including two against Maryland Oct. 9.

Saturday will be the first game Wilson has missed due to injury in his Buckeye career, bringing in 1,842 yards and 17 touchdowns through three seasons with Ohio State.

Ohio State will also be without junior offensive lineman Harry Miller Saturday afternoon along with redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young.

The Buckeyes will also be without Jack Miller III, who was suspended from the team after being arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired Friday morning.

After two weeks on the Buckeyes' injury report, junior running back Master Teague III is not listed ahead of Saturday's matchup against Nebraska, along with sophomore tight end Gee Scott Jr. and sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi.

Here's Ohio State's full injury report:

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

S Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

DL Darrion Henry-Young

CB Jakailin Johnson

S Jaylen Johnson

DT Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

S Josh Proctor

WR Garrett Wilson