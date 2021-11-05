Ohio State QB Jack Miller III suspended after OVI arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III has been suspended from the team after being arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired Friday morning.

According to a statement from Ohio State, Miller was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court for the OVI.

Miller has appeared in four games for the Buckeyes this season, completing 7-14 pass attempts for 101 yards.



Miller was a four-star quarterback in the 2020 class out of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Other than Miller, Ohio State has played two quarterbacks this season: redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud, who's started seven of the Buckeyes' eight games this season, and freshman Kyle McCord, who started against Akron.

Ohio State also has true freshman Quinn Ewers on the roster, who Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said is not ready to play, along with junior J.P. Andrade and senior Jagger LaRoe — both walk ons.

Ohio State will take on Nebraska Saturday at noon.