Ohio State WR Chris Olave readies himself for final matchup with Michigan

As a freshman, Chris Olave was relatively uninvolved in the Ohio State offense, until the then-No. 10 Buckeyes hosted then-No. 4 Michigan in The Game.

On the Buckeyes’ opening drive, Olave snagged a short crossing route from the arm of quarterback Dwayne Haskins before taking it 24 yards for the first touchdown of the day. The Wolverines responded with a pair of field goals to make it a one-point game midway through the second quarter, but Olave struck again on a 24-yard go-route, which he corralled in the Michigan end zone.

Olave’s impact didn’t only come on offense, though.

Late in the third quarter and with Ohio State clinging to an eight-point lead, the Wolverines set up to punt from their own 36-yard line. At the snap of the ball, Olave stunted to the middle of the field, bursting through the Michigan line and blocking the punt. Then-freshman Sevyn Banks snagged the ball out of the air and housed it.

As his rivalry debut doubled as his coming out party, Olave said he wouldn’t be where he is now without that performance.

“It was huge. It definitely changed the way my career was going and it kind of boosted my confidence a little bit,” Olave said. “That specific game was huge for me and to have everybody celebrate and get around me and tell me so many things after that game, it was huge. It definitely boosted my confidence and changed my career.”

That first-career game against the Wolverines also marked the first two receiving touchdowns of Olave’s young career. Since then, he’s caught 33 more touchdowns en route to breaking David Boston’s program record of 34 touchdowns.

“It’s a huge blessing, I got to thank God for that. When I first came in, I came in as a three-star, lowest recruit in my class,” Olave said. “I didn’t know this would come to this day. But I just kept my head down and kept working and tried to maximize my potential here and I feel like I’ve done that.”



