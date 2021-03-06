BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State scores 12 runs in Game 2 to sweep doubleheader against Illinois

After a four-plus hour, 13-inning season-opener, Ohio State played even more baseball on Saturday. Ohio State (3-0) defeated Illinois (0-3) behind another extra-inning affair in Game 1 and a 15-hit, 12-run performance in Game 2 on Saturday. Freshman right fielder Kade Kern was the story of Friday’s game after going 5-6 in his first outing wearing a Buckeyes uniform, and kept his hot bat with him on Saturday. The Archbold, Ohio, native went 2-5 with a double and four RBIs in Game 1. The Buckeyes had runners on first and second when the go-ahead run scored in the top of the ninth inning during an error from Illinois shortstop Branden Comia off the bat of senior catcher Archer Brookman. Junior shortstop Zach Dezenzo, who reached on a 5-4 fielder's choice, scored on the error. In Game 2, Illinois jumped out to a 4-0 lead after Illinois senior third baseman Jackson Raper drove in two on a single. Then, the Buckeyes sent 13 batters to the plate in the top half of the second inning, scoring eight runs. Redshirt-senior first baseman Conner Pohl finished 3-5 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. The two teams played the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader shortly after the end of the first game. RELATED: 'His fastball is going to get up to 98:' Who is Texas transfer Jack Neely?

New day, same Kade Kern.



2-out, bases clearing double.



3-0 Buckeyes#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/hCKzczk2ZB — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) March 6, 2021

Game 1

The Buckeyes bats picked up where they left off the night before, and Kern’s in particular. The freshman drove in three in the top of the first with a bases-clearing double down the right field line. Kern drove in his fourth run of the game with an RBI single in the top of the fifth. Pohl moved to second on the base hit, then got in a rundown in which the tag applied by Raper was close, but umpires ruled Pohl out, thus leaving sophomore left fielder Mitchell Okuley to strike out with Kern on first. Redshirt-junior left-handed pitcher Seth Lonsway made his first start of the season and held the Illini hitless through the first two innings. He was pulled after 2.2+ innings and allowed an RBI triple and two-run single to tie the game, then threw two wild pitches of which scored the go-ahead fourth run. Lonsway finished with six strikeouts, but walked four and hit two more. Freshman RHP Nate Haberthier made his collegiate debut and pitched in relief in the third inning, going 2.2 innings while striking out two and walking none as he gave up five hits. Illinois got a runner to reach scoring position in each of the final four innings, but couldn't capitalize. Illini senior center fielder Taylor Jackson went 3-5 with a walk, double and run scored while junior right fielder Cam McDonald went 2-5 with two RBIs. Illini junior starting pitcher Riley Gowens threw 3.1 innings and allowed three runs off six hits and a pair of walks. Junior RHP Bayden Root got Jackson to groundout and end the game, earning the save in one inning of relief. The two teams will wrap the series at 10 a.m. Sunday. Junior RHP Will Pfenning is the probable starting pitcher for Ohio State, and Illinois will counter with sophomore LHP Cole Kirschsieper.

First bomb of the year for the big fella!



OSU 11

ILL 5

Top 6th pic.twitter.com/VH1nclYILG — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) March 6, 2021

Game 2