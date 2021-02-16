BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State’s run through Big Ten among program's best of past decade

Those impressed by Ohio State’s red-hot run through the Big Ten schedule over the past six weeks have good reason to be. The Buckeyes’ current 10-game stretch is one of just four similarly successful intervals in the past 10 years of the program, and already arguably the second-best during that time with plenty of room to improve upon that standing. Ohio State has won nine of its past 10 games, all against Big Ten competition, which is something only three other Buckeye teams have done since the 2010-11 season. That year in particular saw a run through the conference that has not been paralleled by an Ohio State team since, as the Jared Sullinger-led Buckeyes won their first 11 Big Ten games in a row, and 12 of the first 13. They also won their final six conference contests, including all three Big Ten Tournament matchups, to finish 19-2 against conference competition overall, and 16-2 in the regular season.

Best 10-game Buckeye runs thru Big Ten (past 10 years) Year 10-game run (notes) Ranked opponents defeated in run Final Big Ten record (including tournament) 2010-11 10-of-10 (won first 11, then 12-of-13) Two 19-2 2012-13 9-of-10 (last three in conference tourney) Four 16-5 2017-18 9-of-10 (then 13-of-14) One 15-4 2020-21 9-of-10 (five games left in regular season) Four 11-4 (so far)

Ohio State knocked off four ranked teams in that stretch, but managed to not face a single ranked opponent during its Big Ten Tournament run. However, that team also saw an earlier-than-expected exit in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Kentucky in the Sweet 16 despite entering the Big Dance as the No. 1 overall seed. In 2012-13, Thad Matta and company put together another period that stacks up against the 2020-21 Buckeye run. That Ohio State team, led by Aaron Craft and Deshaun Thomas, won nine of its final 10 Big Ten games, including 6-of-7 to close out the regular season before three-straight wins to hoist the conference tournament trophy. That group beat four ranked teams in the aforementioned stretch, including two top four teams in Michigan State and Indiana. Earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the 2012-13 team was upset in the Elite Eight by Wichita State, a No. 9 seed. It took five more years, including a head coaching change, for the Buckeyes to rattle off another stretch of nine Big Ten wins out of 10, but Chris Holtmann’s very first Ohio State roster did exactly that in 2017-18.

How each season ended Year Overall record NCAA seed NCAA Tournament outcome 2010-11 34-3 No. 1 Lost in Sweet 16 2012-13 29-8 No. 2 Lost in Elite Eight 2017-18 25-9 No. 5 Lost in Round of 32 2020-21 17-4 (so far) TBD TBD