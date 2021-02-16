After winning nine of its past 10 games to position itself as a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State men’s basketball still has five regular season games remaining to help protect that status prior to conference tournament play.

Four of those matchups will be rematches of Big Ten games that have already taken place this season though, and despite head coach Chris Holtmann’s success at the helm in Columbus over the past four seasons, his Buckeye teams have struggled to consistently defeat conference foes upon a second or third meeting in the same season.

Holtmann’s overall record at Ohio State is 83-38, garnering an impressive winning percentage of .686, and his record against conference competition –– including Big Ten Tournament matchups –– stands at 46-30 for a winning percentage of .605.

In rematches against Big Ten opponents though, Holtmann’s Ohio State teams are just 12-13 dating back to the 2017-18 season, a .480 winning percentage that stands out among the aforementioned figures due to its sub-.500 nature.