BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State's areas of improvement: Part Two

Finding flaws in Ohio State’s 2019 campaign is no easy task, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

If you look past overall offensive and defensive stats, there were several categories in which Ohio State performed worse than a slew of Big Ten teams, and dozens more nationwide.

In part one, we examined Ohio State’s struggles with giving up sacks and fumbling the ball last year, and how the Buckeyes may improve in those aspects heading into 2020.

Part two will delve into the Buckeyes’ penchant for committing penalties, and the lackluster season they had in the kick and punt return game.