BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State's areas of improvement: Part One

It’s hard to nitpick a team that finished among the top four in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense and No. 1 in total defense.

And that was in the entire country, let alone the Big Ten, where a statistical category that wasn’t topped by the Buckeyes was a revelation in 2019.

But now with three straight conference titles to its name, Ohio State has long since passed the goal of vying just for Big Ten supremacy. The Buckeyes are in the pantheon of national powers, they just need to take the final step, which means improving on any and all weaknesses.

Despite the dominance that characterized most of the Buckeyes’ 2019 year, there were a few areas where they fell behind the pack. We took a look at how these shortcomings impacted the team, and if Ohio State can right the wrong in 2020.