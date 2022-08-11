Ohio State: Observations from Buckeyes open practice
COLUMBUS -- Ohio State wanted to accomplish a lot.What it didn't want was to have to spend a lot of time trying to get the work done.Just two days away from a critical training-camp scrimmage, the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news