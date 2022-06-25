Jayden Bonsu was extremely impressed by Ohio State.

Coming out of his official visit June 17-19, the 2023 four-star safety said he and his possible position coach Perry Eliano talked about what his role would be in the Buckeyes' defense, hearing that the Bandit position compliments his versatility.

Being hosted by both redshirt senior safety and new Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister and freshman safety Kye Stokes, Bonsu got an example of what life in Eliano's room would be like, saying he related to both extremely well.

One week after his official visit, Bonsu cut his list of potential schools in half.

The 2023 four-star safety included Ohio State in his top five Saturday, along with Miami, Michigan State, Penn State and Alabama.

Bonsu also set a commitment date for Aug. 20.

“This visit didn’t change too much on my recruitment being that Ohio State is already very high on my board,” Bonsu told Scarlet and Gray Report after his official visit. “But it just gave me an even better impression on them and showed how much of a priority I am for them.”

Bonsu cut Texas, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma and Georgia from consideration, which were in his top-10 that he released April 17.

Bonsu is the No. 5 prospect from New Jersey in the 2023 class and is the No. 21 safety in the class, potentially joining a room that would have four-star defensive back Malik Hartford out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio and four-star athlete Cedrick Hawkins out of Cocoa, Fla., who are both expected to slide in at safety.

However, the New Jersey native is not the Buckeyes' only safety on their wish list.

Ohio State hosted four-star safety Joenel Aguero last weekend for an official visit, and is currently hosting four-star and the No. 1 safety in the class Caleb Downs for an official visit.