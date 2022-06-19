In what proved to be a very busy official visit weekend for Ohio State, the Buckeyes found an opportunity to make an impact on Jayden Bonsu.

Having already been on official visits to Miami and Michigan State, the 2023 four-star safety already has the attention of some of the top programs in the country, like Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC. But he said his official visit with the Buckeyes definitely met the expectations for what he thought it would be.