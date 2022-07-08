Ohio State lands four-star Miles Walker

Four-star offensive lineman Miles Walker was all business when it came to his recruitment. The Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick star didn't take many unofficial visits in the spring but did all five official visits in June and got right down to making his decision.

After taking a close look at Texas A&M, Ohio State, Duke, Penn State, and Vanderbilt, Walker decided he wanted to play for the Buckeyes. He broke down his decision with Rivals.com in the video above.