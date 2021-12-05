COLUMBUS, Ohio — Will you accept this rose?

No. 6 Ohio State is back in the Rose Bowl for the 16th time in school history to face No. 11 Utah Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

The Buckeyes have won eight of its 15 previous matchups in Pasadena, Calif., last playing for a Rose Bowl in 2019 against Washington in head coach Urban Meyer's final game with Ohio State.

Ohio State has faced Utah once in school history, beating the Utes, 64-6, with head coach Earle Bruce Sept. 27, 1986.

Heading into the program's first Rose Bowl game in its history, Utah comes in as the Pac-12 champion, beating Oregon, 38-10, Friday.

Utah comes in with the top defense in the Pac-12, allowing an average of 317.4 yards per game and 20.6 points per game. The Utes, led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, also have the No. 2 running game in the conference, averaging 216 yards per game and 5.6 yards per rush with 35 rushing touchdowns.

Ohio State finished at No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings behind Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati and Notre Dame.

Ohio State missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff after losses to Michigan and Oregon in the 2021 regular season. The Buckeyes were the top-ranked Big Ten team behind No. 2 Michigan.