 Ohio State is back in the Rose Bowl
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 13:38:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ohio State are heading back to the Rose Bowl Jan. 1.
Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ohio State are heading back to the Rose Bowl Jan. 1. (Scott Stuart)
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Will you accept this rose?

No. 6 Ohio State is back in the Rose Bowl for the 16th time in school history to face No. 11 Utah Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

The Buckeyes have won eight of its 15 previous matchups in Pasadena, Calif., last playing for a Rose Bowl in 2019 against Washington in head coach Urban Meyer's final game with Ohio State.

Ohio State has faced Utah once in school history, beating the Utes, 64-6, with head coach Earle Bruce Sept. 27, 1986.

Heading into the program's first Rose Bowl game in its history, Utah comes in as the Pac-12 champion, beating Oregon, 38-10, Friday.

Utah comes in with the top defense in the Pac-12, allowing an average of 317.4 yards per game and 20.6 points per game. The Utes, led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, also have the No. 2 running game in the conference, averaging 216 yards per game and 5.6 yards per rush with 35 rushing touchdowns.

Ohio State finished at No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings behind Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati and Notre Dame.

Ohio State missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff after losses to Michigan and Oregon in the 2021 regular season. The Buckeyes were the top-ranked Big Ten team behind No. 2 Michigan.

Final College Football Playoff rankings 

1. Alabama

2. Michigan

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Baylor

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma State

10. Michigan State

11. Utah

12. Pittsburgh

13. BYU

14. Oregon

15. Iowa

16. Oklahoma

17. Wake Forest

18. NC State

19. Clemson

20. Houston

21. Arkansas

22. Kentucky

23. Louisiana

24. San Diego State

25. Texas A&M

