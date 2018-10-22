We have video highlights of Johnson in action as he more than held his own against a solid St. Ignatius defensive line.

The Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier football team lost a tough game to St. Ignatius on Saturday afternoon, but class of 2020 Ohio State offensive tackle commit Paris Johnson Jr. was among the bright spots for the Bombers in a 27-20 loss.

Johnson has always had one of the highest ceilings in the 2020 recruiting class nationally, but the technique and the strength and conditioning components are really starting to come together. He is noticeably bigger and stronger than he was a year ago and is really starting to fill out his 6-foot-7 frame.

But the technique has probably been the most noticeable factor in his improvement from sophomore to junior seasons. He's doing a much better job of moving his feet. He's keeping a flat back on his pass sets and there wasn't nearly as much reaching and lunging as I saw out of him as a sophomore.

The pieces are coming together here and he has a chance to be a pretty special player at the next level if he continues to put the work in.



