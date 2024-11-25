Ohio State flips 2025 cornerback Jordyn Woods from Cincinnati

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has added a third cornerback to a deep defensive back group in its 2025 recruiting class, stealing three-star prospect Jordyn Woods from Cincinnati following Woods' official visit to Columbus for the Indiana game.

The visit for Ohio State's 38-15, top-five win against the Hoosiers was the second for Woods, who also visited in October for the Buckeyes' win against Nebraska.

The Georgia native has been in the focus of Tim Walton for a few months now, starting back in early September. He told Dotting the 'Eyes at the time that an Ohio State offer would be something he'd have a hard time turning down.

"Ohio state definitely matters," he said at the time. "That’s a great school and program. at the end of the day I’m going to go to a school that will develop me and give me the best chance at the league.

"It's a business decision I'll have to make."

Consider that choice made.

The 6--foot-4, 175-pound prospect from Cartersville, Ga., is the third cornerback commitment in Ohio State's class, joining five-star prospects Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord. The Buckeyes also have three safeties in their six-man defensive back class.

Woods' commitment isn't a reaction to Offord, the No. 2 corner in the class behind Sanchez, visiting other programs. Nor is it born out of fear of losing Offord late in the recruiting cycle. Ohio State wanted to take three corners in this class, and Woods is the third piece of that equation that once included four-star Auburn verbal Blake Woodby.

Committed to Cincinnati since June, Woods held other power program offers from Minnesota, Michigan State, Boston College and Virginia. He visited Florida and Miami has also been sniffing around but he's now locked in with Ohio State and set to sign with the Buckeyes next week.

Woods is commitment No. 26 for the Buckeyes top-ranked 2025 recruiting class. The Buckeyes are looking to secure their first recruiting championship in the internet recruiting era.