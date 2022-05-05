Ohio State finalizes 2022-23 coaching staff, promotes Jake Diebler

Jake Diebler continues his rise through the coaching ranks.

The Ohio State assistant coach was officially named the Buckeyes’ associate head coach and offensive coordinator for the 2022-23 season, replacing Ryan Pedon, who left the program to be the head coach at Illinois State.

In March, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann confirmed the move for Diebler would happen on his final radio show of the season on 97.1 The Fan, but was made official Thursday.

“Jake has a very bright future in this profession and I’m excited about his well-earned promotion,” Holtmann said in a statement. “He has done excellent work for us since coming here from Vanderbilt three years ago. He has a strong work ethic, great player relationships, reinforces our culture and he has recruited exceptionally well.”

Diebler joined the Ohio State coaching staff as an assistant coach in 2020-21 after three seasons as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, having previously served as the Buckeyes’ video coordinator from 2014-16. He also spent four years at Valparaiso, serving as a student assistant, director of operations and assistant coach under former head coach and current Grand Canyon head coach Bryce Drew.

Diebler stepped up for both Holtmann and Pedon when both were sidelined in COVID-19 protocol, leading the Buckeyes to a 95-87 win against Northwestern Jan. 9.

Diebler finished his college basketball career 10th in school history at Valparaiso with 130 steals and 16th in school history with 229 assists.

“I’m blessed to be able to continue to serve coach Holtmann and the Ohio State basketball program,” Diebler said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for me to continue to learn from and grow alongside one of the very best in college basketball. My family and I love Ohio State, the city of Columbus, and are looking forward to working with this year’s team. Exciting things are ahead for the Buckeyes, and I can’t wait to get started with Team 124 this summer."

Ohio State also announced Mike Netti would be promoted and named an assistant coach after spending five seasons as a special assistant to the head coach.

“Mike has earned this promotion with his outstanding work here for the past five seasons as the assistant to the head coach,” Holtmann said. “Mike is a coaching veteran who has been a junior college head coach, a high major assistant as well as working in nearly every aspect of a college basketball staff. Mike has great contacts across the country and is terrific at skill and player development. We are excited about this new role for him.”

Netti spent three years on Holtmann’s staff at Gardner Webb.

“I’m so grateful to Coach Holtmann for his trust in me and honored to have the opportunity in this role on our staff,” Netti said. “He and I have worked closely for almost 20 years, building programs, building relationships, and investing in our players. He has made me a better coach and I’ve benefited from his leadership. I was fortunate to have worked with outstanding coaches and staff in my time here and they have been so instrumental in this process as well. I’m excited and motivated to continue building on this rich tradition and I’m thrilled for the future we have in Columbus”

After spending six seasons as video coordinator with Ohio State, Kyle Davis was named as the Buckeyes’ director of recruiting and branding, while program assistant Robbie Ruckl was named as the team’s video coordinator.

Ohio State announced April 11 that Holtmann would be adding former Miami (Ohio) head coach Jack Owens to his staff as an assistant coach.

“We are really excited about the addition of Jack Owens,” Holtmann said in a statement. “He has shown the ability for a number of years to coach, recruit and develop talent at the highest level. His broad experiences working for excellent coaches, competing for Big Ten championships, and running his own program will prove to be an outstanding asset to our staff. Jack Owens is an outstanding person and an excellent and well-rounded basketball coach. We are thrilled to welcome he and his family to our Buckeye family.”

Owens led the Redhawks to 70 wins, including 56 in his first four seasons as head coach: the most in a four-year span for the program since 2009-12.

Owens spent nine seasons on Matt Painter’s staff at Purdue from 2008-17.