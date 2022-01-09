How Jake Diebler's challenge led to the return of E.J. Liddell

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jake Diebler was nervous.

Given the circumstances of what was coming Sunday night, there may have been a bit more nervousness than usual. But the game of basketball really means too much to him to not be nervous before every game.

Diebler was charged to be the main guy, the head coach, something he has never done before.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon were not there to help, during game time, though multiple phone calls and Zooms with the pair as they navigate health and safety protocol made Diebler feel confident heading into Sunday’s game against Northwestern.

But Diebler knew he still needed some help. He texted E.J. Liddell.

The Ohio State junior forward and the team’s leading scorer was not in a good spot offensively. He admittedly was still trying to get his legs back under him after a three-week pause due to COVID-19 cases in the program, leading to struggling offensive performances against Nebraska and Indiana.

Liddell needed a good night, desperately, hearing the doubt from outside the program after his previous two performances.

Diebler’s message was just that; a challenge: be “on it.”

When Liddell entered Value City Arena for the first home game in about a month, the acting head coach told him something to remember: “Make us look good on the bench.”

When the ball was tipped Sunday, Diebler’s nervousness left. It was a game, the game he grew up loving, just being forced to be a bit more of a vocal part of it.

The game started like it normally would for Liddell too, getting the ball down low and getting immediately swarmed by multiple Northwestern defenders, something he shimmied off enough to get a fadeaway jumper off.

The ball swished through the net. Liddell was on it.

He was getting open look after open look from outside, draining each one with ease, just responding to the open window in Northwestern’s ball-screen coverage.

“He was ready. His shots were good shots,” Diebler said. “You really didn’t see him take any where you were like, ‘I wouldn’t take that unless you were really on fire.’ They were really good shots.”

Liddell was just playing like he normally would: aggressively, confidently, taking advantage of what the Wildcats’ defense was giving him and converting, transitioning back to defense to make a stop.

But over the course of the first five minutes of Sunday’s game against Northwestern, neither the forward nor the acting head coach realized how “on it” Liddell actually was.

After his opening score, Liddell hit five 3-pointers in a row, scoring 17 points in the first five minutes of play.

“I was just doing what I normally do. I didn’t know I hit five in a row though, that’s crazy,” Liddell said. “I was just doing what I know how to do.”