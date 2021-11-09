Ohio State expects Garrett Wilson back against Purdue
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day expects for one of his main offensive contributors to return to the field Saturday against Purdue.
In Tuesday's press conference, Day said that he "looks forward" to having wide receiver Garrett Wilson back on the practice field this week after missing the Nebraska game due to an undisclosed injury.
"I’m looking forward to him having a very good week of practice with him, getting him back out there today," Day said. "Certainly not having someone like Garrett in a game, you miss him. I’m looking forward to having him back this week."
In his absence, sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded a school-record 15 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown.
Senior wide receiver Chris Olave also added 61 yards on seven receptions and a touchdown against the Cornhuskers.
Day also said both DT Haskell Garrett and LB Teradja Mitchell had some lingering injury issues, didn't play much Saturday against Nebraska.
Update on Jack Miller III
Day said redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III's suspension is indefinite as Ohio State continues to get more information after he was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
"Just more information about how things are being handled and what the conclusion of the findings are," Day said. "We just need to have all the information before we make any decision moving forward.
According to a statement from Ohio State, Miller was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court for the OVI.
Miller has appeared in four games for the Buckeyes this season, completing 7-14 pass attempts for 101 yards.
Day said Miller is not currently with the team.
In Miller's absence, Day said freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is "making progress," especially out of the Buckeyes' bye week.
"He’s getting a little more comfortable walking around the facility and he’s starting to pick up the offense," Day said. "It’s taken a little time for him to pick up the offense, but that’s because he got thrown in. He didn't have a spring ball, he didn't have a preseason. There's a lot to it. It’s hard when you don't have a tone of reps, but he's getting more reps now. I think you are starting to see him more comfortable around the team."