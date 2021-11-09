Ohio State expects Garrett Wilson back against Purdue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day expects for one of his main offensive contributors to return to the field Saturday against Purdue.

In Tuesday's press conference, Day said that he "looks forward" to having wide receiver Garrett Wilson back on the practice field this week after missing the Nebraska game due to an undisclosed injury.

"I’m looking forward to him having a very good week of practice with him, getting him back out there today," Day said. "Certainly not having someone like Garrett in a game, you miss him. I’m looking forward to having him back this week."

In his absence, sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded a school-record 15 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Senior wide receiver Chris Olave also added 61 yards on seven receptions and a touchdown against the Cornhuskers.

Day also said both DT Haskell Garrett and LB Teradja Mitchell had some lingering injury issues, didn't play much Saturday against Nebraska.