Ohio State defensive players excited for Jim Knowles, what he will bring

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Caden Curry spoke to Jim Knowles the day after he was hired as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator.

At that point, the former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator had already seen the four-star defensive end’s film.

“(He) said he loved me,” Curry said. “He can’t wait to get to know me, coach me.”

Knowles wasn’t officially starting as the leader for Ohio State’s defense until Jan. 2, but he had a job to do in the days leading up to Early Signing Day. His job was to sell himself to the members of the 2022 defensive class: answering any questions they had, calming any fears that transition may bring. When it wasn’t Knowles himself, it was head coach Ryan Day and assistant coaches like defensive line coach Larry Johnson raving about the latest hire, encouraging recruits to watch Oklahoma State film to see what he brought defensively.

As the Early Signing Period neared its start, Day’s job was the same recruiting even before Knowles’ hire: telling prospects that he’s going to do everything in his power to put them in the best position to be successful.

That’s why Ohio State hired Knowles: to be a fulfillment of that promise.

“When you come in to be the defensive coordinator at Ohio State… you have to check all the boxes. It’s not just one,” Day said. “His past and what he’s done, you watch the guys that have played for him, what they have done schematically, how they speak of him, former coaches that have worked with him, that he’s worked for, you add all of those things and you look at the production, it all speaks for itself.”

In 2021, Oklahoma State led the Big 12 in points allowed (16.8), touchdowns allowed (21) and yards allowed per game (278.4), leading the only defense in the conference to allow less than five yards per play. The Cowboys had the fifth-best run defense in the country, allowing 91.2 yards per contest and 2.74 yards per rush along with being one of 12 defenses in college football to allow less than 10 rushing touchdowns, including Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

Schematically, Day said the Ohio State defense will be looking for the same type of players for its 4-2-5 base defense, one that Knowles will add its own flavor to once he arrives.