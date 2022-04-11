Ohio State continues to mourn loss of Dwayne Haskins

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Driving back from Massillon, Ohio Saturday after his son competed in the Elite 11 camp, Ryan Day didn’t know what to say.

While at the camp, the Ohio State head coach found out that his former quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed earlier that morning after being hit by a vehicle attempting to cross Interstate 595 while walking in Miami.

“I didn’t really have anything good to tell him, really,” Day said about that conversation with his son RJ, someone who grew close with Haskins during his time at Ohio State.

“I couldn’t quite understand what to think of it all. Very confusing, sad. It makes you hug your loved ones a little bit more and you just understand how fragile life is. Something like this is difficult to explain.”

The confusion and sadness continued as Day led Ohio State’s practice Monday, with players like linebacker Teradja Mitchell, defensive tackle Taron Vincent, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, wide receiver Xavier Johnson, safety Marcus Hooker, cornerback Cameron Brown, tight end Mitch Rossi, safety Josh Proctor, long snapper Bradley Robinson, defensive end Tyler Friday and offensive lineman Matthew Jones having previously played with Haskins during that 2018 season.

All they could do was pray, Day said, which wide receiver Kamryn Babb, the fifth-year player, who was a freshman with Haskins in 2018, led, leaning on each other the best that they could without a true blueprint of how to respond.

“I think they are a little bit lost,” Day said of those players that had previously played with Haskins. “It’s been a couple years since he’s been with the program, but they also stayed in close touch with him. I know a lot of guys who were constantly texting and communicating with him. They are hurting right now.

“Just like any of us, I’m 44 years old now and I don’t know how to feel. I’m sure if you’re 18, 19, 20 years old, you are having a hard time with it all. Confusing, so what do you do in times like this? You try and lean on each other the best you can. What you can’t do is try and do something or say something to try and make it all better. It’s not going to happen. You have to go through the process.”

The confusion and sadness continued based on the sudden death of Haskins. But there was no confusion or sadness when Day spoke of who Haskins was as a person.