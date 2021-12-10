Ohio State CB Ryan Watts to enter transfer portal

Watts started the season opener against Minnesota, playing 49 snaps for the Buckeyes. But in the five games after, Watts never played more than 18 snaps in a game, finishing the season with six tackles, two pass deflections and two interceptions.

Watts was a four-star cornerback out of Little Elm, Texas and played seven games for the Buckeyes as a true freshman in 2020.

Ohio State could be on the lookout for a starter opposite Denzel Burke in 2022.

Both senior Sevyn Banks and redshirt junior Cameron Brown participated in Ohio State's senior day ceremony prior to the final home game against Michigan State, seemingly signifying them potentially leaving the program. This leaves cornerbacks Lejond Cavazos and Jordan Hancock as potential options to take the spot opposite Burke.

Ohio State also has three cornerbacks coming in the 2022 class: four-star Jyaire Brown, four-star Ryan Turner and four-star Terrance Brooks, who went to Little Elm High School like Watts.

Brooks is the No. 8 corner in the 2022 class and is built similarly to Burke when he came in ahead of the 2021 season.