Four players that could play right away for Ohio State from 2022 class
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ohio State's cornerback jobs seemed to be locked up heading into the 2021 season, with veterans Cameron Brown and Sevyn Banks as the most likely of candidates to start. The Buckeyes defense had dif...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news