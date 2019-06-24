ATLANTA – The Buckeyes have had a good mixture of in-state and out-of-state recruiting this class and they have looked down south for a pair of defensive linemen with Jacolbe Cowan and Kedrick Bingley-Jones, both out of Charlotte (N.C.).

Cowan took part in a recent Ohio State official visit two weeks ago, Ohio State's first big recruiting weekend of the month. Cowan had nothing but positive things to say about his experience.

"Me and my family had an amazing time," Cowan said. "Going into the visit I had very high expectations and coming out, they definitely exceeded them. We are looking forward to getting back."

Visit weekends are always packed with things to do, was there something that really stood out to Cowan from his visit?

"We did so many things," Cowan said. "Probably just having genuine talks with the staff and getting around the players. I know we went out to eat a lot of times, but we had dinner one night and my parents actually went to a social at coach Day's house, so they enjoyed that as well. We did so many things but overall it was a fantastic weekend."

You can't talk about an Ohio State defensive line recruit without talking about Larry Johnson, Ohio State's defensive line coach and living coaching legend.

"Larry Johnson is a great man," Cowan said. "He has respect from guys all around the nation. He tells me all the time that he wants a chance to develop me and really just coach me up. Me and coach Johnson have a great relationship."

With both Cowan and Bingley-Jones coming out of the same school, could we see a package deal? Or if not a package deal, do they talk about the potential of both coming to the same conclusion and at the same school.

"Of course we both have our recruiting processes, but it does come up about us (potentially) teaming up at a university of our choice," Cowan said.

Cowan has only taken one official visit so far, the one to Ohio State. He still could take four more come fall. That may or may not happen, depending on how the summer goes. That certainly would bode well for the Buckeyes if they are the only team to receive an official visit.

Then again, he could take it until the early signing day.

For now, Cowan is just going with the flow.

"Probably in the fall, maybe later in December, like right after the season," Cowan said. "It really just depends on how my recruitment goes, that is not a set thing. I could very well commit this summer and end things. Just depends on when I feel the time is right and I am comfortable enough to make that decision."