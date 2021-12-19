Ohio State basketball's Dec. 21 game against UT Martin canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After its Saturday game against Kentucky was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases in the basketball program, Ohio State will not take the court next week either.

The Buckeyes' game against University of Tennessee Martin scheduled for Dec. 21 has been canceled due to continued COVID-19 concerns within the program.

The game will not be rescheduled. The status of future contests is still to be determined.

"The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community continue to remain the highest priority," the program released in a statement. "All team related activities will remain suspended, and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference."

All fans who had purchased tickets to the game through the Ohio State Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com will be refunded and will receive direct communication via email with more information.

Ohio State is scheduled to take on New Orleans Dec. 28.