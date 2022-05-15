Ohio State aims to break seal in return game in 2022

Coming in as the No. 1 receiver in the 2021 class, Emeka Egbuka realized how different college football would be incredibly quickly.

It’s a lot faster, he said, something he knows a lot of newcomers say, It’s about mastering your assignment, while still knowing the whole play, having an understanding of the big picture each time you’re on the field.

And in his freshman season, there wasn’t a place for Egbuka where that mentality shone more clearly than in the return game.

“It’s probably one of the harder things I’ve had to do because you just get past that first line of defenders and there’s 12 more waiting for you when you only thought there was 11 on the field,” the wide receiver joked. “You get to the 50-yard line and you realize you still got 50 more to go.”

To Parker Fleming, that’s what the return game is for.

While he wants Ohio State’s best players to get as many touches as possible, the special teams coordinator said it’s a showcase opportunity for guys that are close to making an impact elsewhere. It’s a chance for young “game breakers,” like Egbuka, to have the ball in their hands in situations that matter.

The No. 1 receiver in the 2021 class started his freshman campaign as one of many options at kickoff returner, joining TreVeyon Henderson, who began the season as Fleming’s primary option, along with Xavier Johnson and Julian Fleming.

But Egbuka soon took ownership of a role that hasn’t had too much success in recent memory for the Buckeyes, leading the team with 580 yards on 20 returns for an average of 29 yards per touch, coming close multiple times to recording Ohio State’s first kickoff return for a touchdown in 11 years.

“There’s a couple I thought I was in the clear,” Egbuka said. “Definitely going to make those into touchdowns this year.”

Parker Fleming saw what Egbuka could do in the return game, something the he saw even before the season started when the freshman was on the practice field during fall camp.