COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was big news around Buckeye Nation as it was announced on Wednesday afternoon that there is resolution in the case of Chase Young as his suspension was announced and settled at just two games and he will be back with the team in a full capacity for the week of Penn State and will be good to go for the stretch run.

It was full effort by Ohio State to get this case to and heard by the NCAA and Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith met with the media on Wednesday evening to talk about the process and while he could not go into particulars about what it was that got the Ohio State junior defensive end in trouble with the NCAA rules, he was able to talk a little bit more about the effort and the process to see this through to a conclusion.