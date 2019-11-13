COLUMBUS, Ohio – The suspension of Chase Young will total two games after it was reported that the star defensive end of the Buckeyes had taken a loan, and subsequently repaid it, in violation of NCAA rules.

Young had already been held out of competition last week against Maryland and it was determined that Young will also sit for Ohio State's next game, a road contest at Rutgers, to complete a two-game suspension and then be eligible for reinstatement ahead of Ohio State's home game against Penn State.

“I want to thank and express my sincere gratitude to university staff members who worked so diligently and expertly to learn and understand the facts, and then to report these facts to the NCAA as part of our request to have Chase reinstated,” Gene Smith, Ohio State Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director, said via a statement. “This is the example of the culture of compliance we have at Ohio State.

This all is derived from an incident that occurred during the 2018 season and was only brought to light in advance of Maryland week.

Young leads the Buckeyes with 13.5 sacks and is just half a sack away from tying the Ohio State single-season record. With two regular season games and then the potential of four more games beyond that in the post-season, that record will surely fall, especially now that Young's return date has been established.

“I also want to commend Chase Young and let him know how proud we are of him," Smith added. "He took responsibility for his actions, cooperated throughout the process and understood and accepted that there would be consequences. He’s a team captain and a leader and most importantly, a Buckeye. He wanted nothing more than an opportunity to play again and we’re pleased that he’ll get that chance.”

Chase Young went to social media after the announcement was made and is appreciative of the chance to get back to what he loves doing.

"Excited to be back on the field next week," Young said via Twitter. "Thank you Buckeye Nation for all the love and support."