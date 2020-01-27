Offseason is for more than just getting bigger/faster
For the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, these winter months are for more than just lifting weights and starting the 12-month process of what it takes to be successful on the football field. Mickey Marotti explains how they help everyone best realize their goals.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The month of January has been a busy one for the Buckeyes as they go through their offseason regiment in advance for the start of Spring Football at the start of March.
Make no mistake, Mickey Marotti is as critical of a piece of this coaching staff as anyone throughout the 12 months of the year, but January and February are about as vital of months as any in the calendar as this team goes through offseason workouts.
It is one thing just to get the players into the weight room and tell them to 'Go Wild' but there is so much more to how this whole 12-month calendar comes together and even for a veteran like Marotti, it is a constantly evolving science that goes into this whole process.
"I think right now it's kind of a general time just general fitness, getting them back into strength training and running and flexibility, mobility," Marotti said last week when asked about what goes into planning these winter months.
