Offseason check-in: Three things you need to know about Toledo

Three weeks into the 2022 season, Ohio State will have its second primetime matchup. After opening with Notre Dame at home at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, the Buckeyes will host Toledo at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 on Fox. With 100 days to go until Ohio State takes on the Rockets for the fourth time in the program's history, here's a look at what Toledo could look like when it comes to Ohio Stadium.

Toledo kept things close in 2021

Jason Candle was developed a sense of consistency since he took over Matt Campbell's role as Toledo's head coach at the end of the 2015 season. In six full seasons, the former Toledo offensive coordinator has led the Rockets to 45 wins and five bowl appearances, but only one MAC title. In the past four seasons, the Rockets have only won 24 of their 44 games, including two losses in two Bahamas Bowl appearances, coming into 2022 without a MAC championship since 2017. Last season, Candle's teams made each game a fight. Four of Toledo's six losses were decided by three points or less, including a three--point loss to then-No. 7 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. in the second game of the season. When Toledo won, it won big, averaging a 25-point advantage over Norfolk State, Ball State, UMass, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio and Akron, compared to six losses by an average of six points, skewed by a 16-point loss to Colorado State. In its major non-conference contests under Candle, Toledo has earned one win — a seven-point win against BYU in 2019 — in six tries, facing the Fighting Irish and Cougars, along with losses to Miami and Kentucky. Ohio State has played Toledo three times since 1998, but has not played the Rockets since 2011, outscoring them 114-22.

Face of offense to return in 2022

Toledo QB Dequan Finn did a bit of everything for the Rockets in 2021, recording 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions. (USA Today Network)

With its 7-6 record in 2021, Toledo brought an offense that proved to be pretty exciting. The Rockets averaged 33.4 points per game, second-best behind Western Michigan in the MAC, with 435.8 yards per game —196.4 yards on the ground and 239.4 yards passing. And the face of the Rockets' offense will be returning to lead that offense in 2022. Former two-star quarterback Dequan Finn will be back after throwing 18 touchdowns and adding nine touchdowns in the run game compared to two interceptions a season ago, completing 57.6%of his passes for 2,067 yards along with 502 rushing yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. His leading receiver Devin Maddox will also be back after bringing in 41 catches for 567 receiving yards a season ago. But the Rockets will be forced to replace 1,400-yard rusher Bryant Koback in the run game, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, and Matt Landers: the former Georgia wide receiver, who transferred to Arkansas. Since Candle took over as Toledo's head coach permanently in 2016, the Rockets have averaged less than 30 points only once: 2019, when the team finished with a 6-6 record and missed a bowl game.

Familiar face to play on Toledo's defense

Former Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant transferred to Toledo in February. (Scott Stuart)