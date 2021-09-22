Ohio State LB Dallas Gant to transfer, puts name in portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State senior linebacker Dallas Gant has put his name in the transfer portal, Scarlet and Gray Report confirmed Wednesday.

The 2018 four-star outside linebacker recorded 54 tackles in four years at Ohio State — 25 solo and 29 assisted — with 1.5 sacks, one pass deflection and two forced fumbles.

Gant is a true senior at Ohio State and has one redshirt season to work with. The linebacker will be able to play immediately next year.

Gant was tied for seventh on the team with 10 tackles in 2021 with Josh Proctor and Denzel Burke. Linebackers Teradja Mitchell (21) and Cody Simon (16) lead the unit in tackles, while nine different linebackers have recorded at least one tackle for the Buckeyes this season.

Gant recorded only one snap against Tulsa in Week 3, while recording eight against Oregon in Week 2.