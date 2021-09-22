Ohio State LB Dallas Gant to transfer, puts name in portal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State senior linebacker Dallas Gant has put his name in the transfer portal, Scarlet and Gray Report confirmed Wednesday.
The 2018 four-star outside linebacker recorded 54 tackles in four years at Ohio State — 25 solo and 29 assisted — with 1.5 sacks, one pass deflection and two forced fumbles.
Gant is a true senior at Ohio State and has one redshirt season to work with. The linebacker will be able to play immediately next year.
Gant was tied for seventh on the team with 10 tackles in 2021 with Josh Proctor and Denzel Burke. Linebackers Teradja Mitchell (21) and Cody Simon (16) lead the unit in tackles, while nine different linebackers have recorded at least one tackle for the Buckeyes this season.
Gant recorded only one snap against Tulsa in Week 3, while recording eight against Oregon in Week 2.
What does this mean?
It seems like Ohio State has other linebackers than Gant that it is inclined to use more.
In the past two games, Mitchell, Simon, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers, K'Vaughan Pope, Palaie Gaoteote IV and Craig Young have seen the field more than Gant. And for a defensive unit that has struggled to find a cohesive and consistent balance, using an average of 27.5 defensive players see the field, it could be seen that Gant was not a part of that future defense.
The senior linebacker saw his snap counts cut from 41 in Week 1 against Minnesota to five against Oregon to one against Tulsa.