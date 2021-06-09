North Carolina transfer kicker commits to Ohio State

Ohio State will have another option at the kicker position for the 2021 season, as North Carolina transfer Noah Ruggles committed to the Buckeyes Wednesday. In four years with the Tar Heels, the Odessa, Florida, native was a perfect 48-for-48 on extra points and hit 19-of-27 field-goal attempts.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgR29kLiBUbyB0aG9zZSBvZiB5b3Ugd2hvIG5ldmVy IHN0b3BwZWQgYmVsaWV2aW5nIGluIG1lLCB0aGFuayB5b3UuIEkgYW0gYmxl c3NlZCBiZXlvbmQgYmVsaWVmLiBXaXRoIHRoYXQgYmVpbmcgc2FpZCwgSSBo YXZlIGFjY2VwdGVkIGEgc2Nob2xhcnNoaXAgb2ZmZXIgYW5kIGFtIGNvbW1p dHRlZCB0byBUSEUgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR54oC877iP8J+MsCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTGV0c1dvcms/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNMZXRzV29yazwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnVj a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0J1 Y2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVTZkUDlkZ2ZvViI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1U2ZFA5ZGdmb1Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm9h aCBSdWdnbGVzIChAbm9haHJ1Z2dsZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vbm9haHJ1Z2dsZXMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDI3MTAzMjg5OTIwMTQz Mzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ruggles, a two-star prospect out of the 2017 class, did the bulk of that work in 2019, when he racked up 102 points for North Carolina. Ruggles attempted just one extra point in 2020, and did not attempt a field goal. Blake Haubeil, who began the 2020 season as Ohio State's starting kicker, departed for the NFL this year following a senior campaign in which injuries bit into his time on the field considerably. In Haubeil's place last season, true freshman Jake Seibert, the No. 1 kicker in the 2020 class, became the top option in several big spots for the Buckeyes. Seibert finished the season 16-for-16 on extra-point attempts, and 1-for-2 on field goals.