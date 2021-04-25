BuckeyeGrove - Parker Fleming dealing with turnover at key special teams positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– It might not be a topic that inspires much debate in Columbus sports bars and barbershops this offseason, but in crucial moments during the 2021 football season, it could be an important one.

The Ohio State special teams unit is dealing with quite a bit of change this offseason, both from a coaching and personnel perspective.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, early reviews on former Urban Meyer intern and recently promoted special teams coordinator Parker Fleming seem hopeful that he can keep the ship sailing smoothly, even with several important positions requiring replacement.

“The tradition and history and all the work everybody’s put in before me, I just hope to keep that going and enhance it as best I can,” Fleming said April 16. “I’ve been around here for a little bit of time, know the system, know the ins and outs of the place. And so one of the main goals is to just keep some continuity and enhance what we’re doing without huge turnover and huge change, and that’s one of those things, I’ve very fortunate to be in this position that I feel like I’m capable of doing that.”

In moving former special teams coordinator Matt Barnes to a new role as secondary coach and pulling Fleming up to fill Barnes’ void full-time, head coach Ryan Day preached the importance of continuity within his program.

However, Fleming’s first year in full control of the unit will not take place with the assistance of long-time kicker Blake Haubeil or punter Drue Chrisman, as both are pursuing NFL futures.