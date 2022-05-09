Noah Ruggles remains at forefront of Ohio State's special teams in 2022

Parker Fleming likes where Ohio State’s specialists are at heading into 2022.

It’s not a new unit. Jesse Mirco is back at punter after playing in his first ever football game in the season opener against Minnesota a season ago. Bradley Robinson is back for another season as the Buckeyes’ long-snapper — his seventh of eligibility.

Noah Ruggles is back too, even though he was not with the program for the majority of spring practice, which head coach Ryan Day confirmed, even though the sixth-year kicker and former North Carolina transfer was in attendance for the spring game.

"He just needed some time away," the head coach said.

To Fleming, it was just a personal thing for Ruggles. It wasn’t a big deal.

“He didn’t join the team last year until June,” Fleming said. “He’s an older guy, he’s mature, he can take care of himself and that’s something he was doing all the entire time he wasn’t with us.”

But that didn’t stop Ohio State from making a move in the room.

After visiting Columbus the weekend of the spring game, USC transfer Parker Lewis announced that he would join the Buckeyes in 2022, joining Ruggles and Jake Seibert as Ohio State’s scholarship kickers heading into next season.

Lewis was not someone Fleming could talk about or confirm, but coming into a season in which he has multiple options to go to at kicker — including the USC sophomore that connected on 17 of his 22 field-goal attempts in 2021, including five of nine tries rom 40 yards or longer — the Ohio State special teams coordinator feels that competition is what fuels success in that room.

“I think all competition is good competition,” Fleming said. "Our job here is to make sure that… we get the best out of our players every day. The motto around here is ‘Fight.’ Fight to be the best version of yourself every day. And in some places, the best possible way to do that is to compete.”

But Ruggles is still at the forefront to Fleming.

The Ohio State special teams coordinator is in constant communication with the Ohio State kicker, entering in his second season with the program after connecting on each of his 74 extra-point attempts and 20 of his 21 field-goal attempts, including each of his four attempts from 40 yards or longer.