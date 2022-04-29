Ohio State lands USC transfer kicker Parker Lewis

Ohio State made a move Friday to help its special teams unit.

One season after bringing in Noah Ruffles from North Carolina to be the Buckeyes’ kicker, the Buckeyes landed USC transfer Parker Lewis.

Last season with the Trojans, Lewis connected on 17 of his 22 field goal attempts and 22 of his 23 extra point attempts.

As a freshman with the Trojans in 2020, Lewis hit nine of 13 field goal attempts.

Ruggles is expected back in 2022, but is away from the team this spring, head coach Ryan Day confirmed before the spring game.

Lewis is one of three kickers on scholarship with Ruggles and Jake Seibert, along with punter Jesse Mirco.