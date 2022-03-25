Noah Potter works his way back to Ohio State's defensive line

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Noah Potter was working his way back.

His foot was never right, something Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson noticed when he was watching film with his defensive lineman, something that hadn’t been right since he was in high school. It kept Potter out of the season early, getting surgery before the season opener against Minnesota.

But Potter was on schedule, aiming to return to the practice field during the Buckeyes’ bye week, plugging himself in on the inside of the defensive line with a different body type and different pass rush ability.

However, as his return inched closer, two weeks away from that bye week deadline he set for himself, Potter realized he didn’t have any peripheral vision in his right eye.

Instead of traveling with his teammates to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers, Potter traveled to a doctor’s office.

“You know when doctors are talking to each other and not talking to me, you’re like, ‘OK, something’s going on,’” Potter said.

The former four-star defensive end had a torn retina in his eye, one that needed surgery immediately.

“You just kind of take eyesight for granted, especially as a young person,” Potter said. “And not being able to see, I couldn’t really see out of it for about two weeks. To not be able to see out of it was just humbling that, you know, everything can change. I’m just thankful for the doctors that were able to fix it.”

There wasn’t much Potter could do.

He had to wait for the scar tissue to go down, something that could have led to another surgery, giving him a cataract and permanent vision loss, something, fortunately for Potter, it never came to.

During the recovery process, the defensive end was forced to lay on his side to get the fluid out of his deformed eye with a gas bubble, only allowed up for five minutes every hour. He couldn’t go anywhere or do anything, sitting at home watching his team on TV.

Potter said he got into a dark place. But to him, it was just part of knowing that recovering from surgery was going to be a bit discouraging.