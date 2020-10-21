COLUMBUS, Ohio –– A year ago, Nicholas Petit-Frere was struggling to pack on the pounds necessary to become a true Big Ten offensive lineman, and Harry Miller was learning the ropes as an understudy at center.

Now, both have been called on to step into major roles on an offensive line that has been touted as one of the best in the country, despite neither in the pair having started a game.

According to Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, Petit-Frere and Miller have each answered the bell –– and then some.

"I thought that (the 2019 offensive line) was one of the best lines in the country, and how they played last year. I think these guys, I told them the other day, I said, ‘I think you guys can be better,’” Studrawa said Tuesday. “And that’s our goal.”