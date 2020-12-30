BuckeyeGrove - No. 25 Ohio State cruises past Nebraska 90-54

Behind large scoring runs, the Buckeyes were able to even their record in Big Ten play.

No. 25 Ohio State (8-2, 2-2) defeated Nebraska (4-6, 0-3) 90-54 at the Schottenstein Center behind a season-high 18 points from junior forward Justin Ahrens.

The Buckeyes shot 49.2% and finished the first half on a 25-8 scoring run. The Cornhuskers, led by second-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, made just one of their final 18 field goals in the opening half.

The Buckeyes looked for redemption after dropping a seven-point halftime lead and losing by a point at Northwestern on Saturday. They would do so without redshirt-junior guard Musa Jallow, who was unavailable due to contact tracing and sophomore center Ibrahima Diallo, who was on the bench with street clothes and crutches.

"I felt really good out there," Ahrens said. "Kind of a slower first half, but I thought we played really well. The whole group was locked in defensively."

E.J. Liddell won the opening tip for the Buckeyes, and Kyle Young missed a shot down low to get things started.

Young redeemed himself on the next possession, putting up the game’s first two points down low again. The Huskers answered back as guard Dalano Banton made a layup of his own. Young scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

The teams were tied 6-6 in the opening 4:24, and Zed Key and Jimmy Sotos were the first substitutions for Ohio State. Sotos saw an uptick in minutes in the absence of Jallow, and had two points and three rebounds in 14 minutes.

Key quickly scored six points down low to give the Buckeyes a 15-13 lead with 11:23 to go. He also brought down two boards in his first 4:13 off the bench. The freshman scored 14 points on perfect 5-5 shooting at the end of the game.