BuckeyeGrove - Jallow out of Wednesday matchup with Nebraska due to contact tracing

Ohio State will be without a key player off the bench against Nebraska on Wednesday, as head coach Chris Holtmann said Tuesday that redshirt junior guard Musa Jallow will miss the game due to contact tracing.

Jallow is averaging the sixth-most minutes per game among Buckeyes at 22.4, and he's putting up 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game on the season.

Jallow missed all of the 2019-20 season with an ankle injury, and was kept out of two games early this year due to an Achilles issue. But Jallow has played no less than 22 minutes in any game since returning from that two-game absence, and has averaged 7.3 points per game over the past four contests.

The Buckeyes have had just one game canceled due to COVID-19 this season, which was a meeting with Alabama A&M that was scheduled for Dec. 5.

Ohio State was supposed to play North Carolina on Dec. 19 in the CBS Sports Classic, but a short-notice change switched the Buckeyes' opponent to UCLA in order to maintain consistency in COVID-19 policy between conferences.

The Buckeyes are slated for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off with Nebraska at home on Wednesday.