Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck provided the latest on Cameron Martinez and gave you a ton of scoop on Ohio State’s top 2021 targets.

This week, I give the latest on a new running back target, share the latest on a top defensive tackle prospect, and tell a story of the Buckeyes and Michigan on the trail.