Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck provided thoughts on the 14 early enrollees, gave the latest on a top 2021 recruiting target, and talked with quarterback pledge Kyle McCord about a variety of topics.

This week, I provide the latest on Ohio State commit (but not signee) Cameron Martinez, and share some buzz on top 2021 targets.