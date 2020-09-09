BuckeyeGrove - Nebraska president says Big Ten will hold vote ‘very soon’

Nebraska president says Big Ten will hold vote ‘very soon’
Nebraska president Ted Carter is frustrated with the “disinformation” he feels has been spread about the Big Ten football season in the wake of the conference’s decision to postpone its fall slate.
It was widely reported last week that a revote could take place this past Friday or Saturday in hopes that the Big Ten might still begin its season by Oct. 10, by which time its teams could still be eligible to compete alongside the other Power Five conferences in the College Football Playoff.
But Carter told KLIN Radio on Friday that there was not a vote coming that day –– and he was right.
On Wednesday, though, Carter sounded confident that he and other conference administrators will be voting on return to play protocols with relative haste.
“There is an awful lot of work still going on with the Return to Play Committee, for which chancellor Ronnie Green, athletic director Bill Moos and coach Scott Frost are on. They’re putting together some plans that the presidents and chancellors will vote on very soon,” Carter said in an interview with KLIN Radio.
.@UofNE_President Ted Carter talked disinformation with @Kellan_Heavican and threw in this nugget.— Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) September 9, 2020
The Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force is "putting together some plans that the presidents and chancellors will vote on very soon." #BigTen #Huskers pic.twitter.com/BGLVoiONcZ
Still, Carter said people should take information with a “strong dose of caution,” and listen to senior administrators within the conference universities.
In response to Carter’s comments, the Chicago Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein said on Twitter Wednesday that he has learned a Big Ten vote will take place this weekend “at the earliest,” or possibly the following Sunday or Monday.
Just learned re: timing of the B1G vote ... will be this weekend “at the earliest” ... Sun or Mon possible https://t.co/HBZmxYmhF7— Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) September 9, 2020
The uncertainty and back-and-forth nature of speculation surrounding the Big Ten's decision-making process has been anything but straightforward in the month since it decided to postpone, but if Carter and Greenstein's recent comments are to be believed, the possibility of fall football may still be alive.
“The fight is still on. We have been aligned here in this state from the get-go, from the governor to myself, to the chancellors to our coaches and players that we feel it’s safe to play here,” Carter said. “That’s been our theme and we’re still strong on that.”