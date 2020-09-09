BuckeyeGrove - Nebraska president says Big Ten will hold vote ‘very soon’

Nebraska president Ted Carter is frustrated with the “disinformation” he feels has been spread about the Big Ten football season in the wake of the conference’s decision to postpone its fall slate.

It was widely reported last week that a revote could take place this past Friday or Saturday in hopes that the Big Ten might still begin its season by Oct. 10, by which time its teams could still be eligible to compete alongside the other Power Five conferences in the College Football Playoff.

But Carter told KLIN Radio on Friday that there was not a vote coming that day –– and he was right.

On Wednesday, though, Carter sounded confident that he and other conference administrators will be voting on return to play protocols with relative haste.

“There is an awful lot of work still going on with the Return to Play Committee, for which chancellor Ronnie Green, athletic director Bill Moos and coach Scott Frost are on. They’re putting together some plans that the presidents and chancellors will vote on very soon,” Carter said in an interview with KLIN Radio.