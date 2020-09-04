BuckeyeGrove - No vote coming Friday, Randy Wade says Shaun won't play past October start

No vote coming Friday, Randy Wade says Shaun won't play past October start
Randy Wade told Fox & Friends Friday that his son, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, is back home in Florida awaiting a decision from the Big Ten about the chance of a football football season.
If football can’t be played in October, Shaun has already made up his mind that he won’t return to play, his father said.
“Delaying the season, he’s not playing. It’s not beneficial to him,” Randy Wade said. “The seasons and the schedules that they’re postponing and talking about playing later in the spring or January, it just won’t fit for him getting ready for the draft because the NFL’s not moving back the combine and the draft, so he has to get ready for that.
The Oct. 10 start date that would allow Big Ten teams to still compete with other conferences for the College Football Playoff is drawing nearer by the minute, but it appears Big Ten administrators will not hold a vote Friday.
KLINRadio’s Kaleb Henry reported that Nebraska president Ted Carter denied that a revote was taking place Friday while speaking at a panel discussion.
“For all the things that you’re reading out there, just know that there’s no Council of Presidents and Chancellors meetings today,” Carter said.
Speaking at a panel discussion this morning, @UofNE_President Ted Carter disputes the reports of a Big Ten football vote today by pointing to @RonnieDGreen sitting in the same room. #Huskers— Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) September 4, 2020
"Just know that there's no Council of Presidents and Chancellors meetings today." pic.twitter.com/fHSnuj5Ing
It was previously rumored that a vote could take place on Friday or Saturday, which Randy Wade was optimistic about Friday morning.
“We don’t want to be handicapped, we want the chance for our kids, not just Ohio State, kids in the Big Ten to have a chance to play for the championship,” Wade said. “We think that’s a big deal. We don’t know what happened, whether they voted or didn’t vote in the past, that’s why we were asking for transparency, but now we’re hearing that we’ll hear something on Saturday, so we just pray and we just can’t wait to see the outcome.”
Details about the original vote in the conference were divulged earlier in the week, spurred on by the lawsuit against the Big Ten filed by eight Nebraska football players.
It was revealed that university administrators voted 11-3 against playing a fall season ahead of the Aug. 11 postponement announcement, but Ohio State president Kristina Johnson was one of the three parties that voted to play.
Johnson told NBC4i earlier this week that she sees a path toward fall football, though she said the fall period technically lasts until December.
For the sake of Shaun Wade and likely several other Buckeyes’ college careers continuing, the season may need to start before that.
“We’re waiting for the results, hopefully he can fly back to Ohio,” Randy Wade said. He understands now, because so much time has went by, the decision they made and why they made it and stuff like that, but we just want an opportunity to play.”