BuckeyeGrove - No vote coming Friday, Randy Wade says Shaun won't play past October start

Randy Wade told Fox & Friends Friday that his son, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, is back home in Florida awaiting a decision from the Big Ten about the chance of a football football season.

If football can’t be played in October, Shaun has already made up his mind that he won’t return to play, his father said.

“Delaying the season, he’s not playing. It’s not beneficial to him,” Randy Wade said. “The seasons and the schedules that they’re postponing and talking about playing later in the spring or January, it just won’t fit for him getting ready for the draft because the NFL’s not moving back the combine and the draft, so he has to get ready for that.

The Oct. 10 start date that would allow Big Ten teams to still compete with other conferences for the College Football Playoff is drawing nearer by the minute, but it appears Big Ten administrators will not hold a vote Friday.

KLINRadio’s Kaleb Henry reported that Nebraska president Ted Carter denied that a revote was taking place Friday while speaking at a panel discussion.

“For all the things that you’re reading out there, just know that there’s no Council of Presidents and Chancellors meetings today,” Carter said.