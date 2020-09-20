Even with a 2022 tight end on board in Bennett Christian, the Buckeyes are continuing to pursue another junior at the position group to add to next year’s class.

The pair of uncommitted tight ends that Kevin Wilson is still prioritizing are Rivals250 members Benji Gosnell and Donovan Green. Both prospects hail from areas that Ohio State is very much familiar with as Gosnell is from North Carolina and Green is a Lone Star State native.

Gosnell appears to be the one the program is in the best position to land at this time, but Green says Ryan Day’s staff is demonstrating to him that he is high on their radar for the 2022 cycle.

“They’ve just been showing love to me a lot and just making sure I know I’m a priority,” Green told BuckeyeGrove. “They’re just ready to bring me in whenever I’m ready, so it’s just nice.”