Going Portaling: Analyzing Ohio State positional needs in transfer portal

Grading the Buckeyes defensive haul as Ohio State signs the No. 3-ranked class in the 2025 cycle.
Ohio State has a daunting path in the College Football Playoff, starting with a home date against Tennessee.
Grading the Buckeyes offensive haul as Ohio State signs the No. 3-ranked class in the 2025 cycle.
Ryan Day said we could see a reconfigured offensive line when Ohio State takes the field for its playoff opener.
Ohio State did nearly everything it planned to do on the first day of the 2025 early signing period.
Grading the Buckeyes defensive haul as Ohio State signs the No. 3-ranked class in the 2025 cycle.
Ohio State has a daunting path in the College Football Playoff, starting with a home date against Tennessee.
Grading the Buckeyes offensive haul as Ohio State signs the No. 3-ranked class in the 2025 cycle.